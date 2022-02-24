HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.38. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

