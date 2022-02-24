HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

