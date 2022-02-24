HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $251.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.97 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

