HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $1.97

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.84. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 51,815 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $733.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.