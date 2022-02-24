Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 140,794 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.48.

HLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Holley by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $19,093,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

