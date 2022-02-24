HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 78,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,279 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $34.44.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after acquiring an additional 369,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,361,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 229,446 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.