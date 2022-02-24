Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.87 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.