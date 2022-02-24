Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

