Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

NYSE:HD traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,017,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.