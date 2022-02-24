HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (HOWWY)
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.