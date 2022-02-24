HOPR (HOPR) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $29.85 million and $1.80 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.67 or 0.06802011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,031.26 or 0.99560555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.