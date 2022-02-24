Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.88

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 1690156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
