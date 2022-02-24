Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.88

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 1690156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

