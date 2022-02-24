Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.