Howard Horn Sells 2,393 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $76,408.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

