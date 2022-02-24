HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HSBC were worth $47,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.