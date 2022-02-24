Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,708. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $17,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

