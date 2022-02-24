Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,296,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.