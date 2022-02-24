IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 10,618,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

