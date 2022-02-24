Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBE. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.17 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

