Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.62

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 8021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $929.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.