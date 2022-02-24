ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 450,202 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after buying an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

