IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.330-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of IEX traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.48. The company had a trading volume of 444,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 12-month low of $185.30 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IDEX by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,050,000 after buying an additional 184,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,449,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

