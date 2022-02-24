IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,210 ($16.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90).

IGG stock opened at GBX 773 ($10.51) on Monday. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 752 ($10.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($13.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 802.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 823.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($67,992.28).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

