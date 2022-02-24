iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.60 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.150-$-1.150 EPS.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

