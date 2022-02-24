Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 17.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

