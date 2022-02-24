ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Lowered to $5.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $970.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.62.
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
