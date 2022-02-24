IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $322,000 in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DCP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 19,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 3.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.