IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $322,000 in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on DCP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
