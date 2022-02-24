IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases Shares of 1,972 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.