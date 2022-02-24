IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases Shares of 615 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

TSLA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $763.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,757,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $919.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

