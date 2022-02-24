IMPACTfolio LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.45. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

