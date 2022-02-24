Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will announce $163.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.03 million to $164.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $667.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INDB stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 313,324 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $22,421,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

