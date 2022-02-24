Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 653.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.93).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.86) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 568 ($7.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 599 ($8.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 549.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 535.49. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of -24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,503.47).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

