Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.68.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -68.29%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.