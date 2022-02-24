Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 87.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 148.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviva (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.