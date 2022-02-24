Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Up 6.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.82. 4,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 304,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Specifically, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $115,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $400,195 over the last ninety days. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inotiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $577.16 million, a PE ratio of -125.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

