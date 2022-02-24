Insider Buying: Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Acquires £1,140 in Stock

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) insider Steven Poulton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £1,140 ($1,550.39).

LON:ALS opened at GBX 57.80 ($0.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £67.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.71. Altus Strategies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.60 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

