Insider Buying: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 990,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.
