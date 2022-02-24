Insider Buying: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 990,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.