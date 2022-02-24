Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells 16,423 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,894. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

