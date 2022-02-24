Insider Selling: Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Sells 8,188 Shares of Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Lourenso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00.

KIM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 9,944,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 130,166 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.