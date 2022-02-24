Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 1,768 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $107,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. 1,028,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,266. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.