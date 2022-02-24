Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.12. 1,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,073. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.81.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.