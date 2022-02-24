Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.18 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

