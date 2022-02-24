Intact Financial (IFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Intact Financial (TSE: IFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00. They now have a “strong” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$219.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00.

2/9/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$187.00 to C$197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$198.00.

1/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$187.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$181.55. 285,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$168.88. Intact Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$141.52 and a 12-month high of C$187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$31.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

