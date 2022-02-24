IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 35 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($205.63).
IHP stock opened at GBX 430.60 ($5.86) on Thursday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 541.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.
About IntegraFin (Get Rating)
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.
