Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 709 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.01. 4,496,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.