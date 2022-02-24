Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 5,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

