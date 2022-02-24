Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 21,676 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 504.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,035. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $55.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

