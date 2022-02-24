Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 19,500 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. 176,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,031. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.