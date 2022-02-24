Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

