Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 964 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,546. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

